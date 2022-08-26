August 26, 2022
DENYING TARGET ACQUISITION:
Trump Mar-a-Lago affidavit reveals 'handwritten notes,' highly classified material led to warrant request (JOSH GERSTEIN and KYLE CHENEY, 08/26/2022, Politico)
Prosecutors also added in another court filing unsealed Friday that the ongoing criminal probe into government records stashed at Trump's Florida home has involved "a significant number of civilian witnesses" whose safety could be jeopardized if their identities were revealed.
Posted by Orrin Judd at August 26, 2022 2:06 PM
