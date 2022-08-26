WHAT ABOUT CLOUDY WINDLESS DAYS?:

In a first step, the hydrogen trains will replace 15 diesel-powered trains in Lower Saxony's local public transport system, where diesel engines are still widespread due to the lack of overhead electric rail infrastructure, news magazine Der Spiegel said.

The advantage that hydrogen trains have over their other battery-powered competitor, which run alongside diesel ones in areas of Germany yet to have the rail electrified, is that they do not need to be refuelled as often as their battery-powered counterparts need to be recharged. This increases the flexibility of journey lengths they are suitable for.