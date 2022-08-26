HUMINT I.D.S ARE THE ONLY INTELLIGENCE THERE'S EVEN AN ARGUMENT FOR CLASSIFYING:

It notes that, among the 15 boxes that Trump returned to the National Archives earlier this year, there were "184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, and 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET."





The FBI believed there were additional documents at Mar-a-Lago, but that they'd also find evidence of obstruction of justice there as well: "Further, there is probable cause to believe that additional documents that contain classified NDI [National Defense Information] or that are Presidential records subject to record retention requirements currently remain at the PREMISES [Mar-a-Lago]. There is also probable cause to believe that evidence of obstruction will be found at the PREMISES."





Politico's Andrew Desiderio noted on Twitter that some of the documents allegedly contained human intelligence source information and foreign intelligence intercepts. That is, information that could reveal the actual identities of intelligence sources or closely guarded intel on US adversaries allies. This kind of intelligence is obviously extremely closely guarded and its exposure could put lives or sources at risk.





Classified and sensitive documents were allegedly stored at multiple unsecure locations at Mar-a-Lago.