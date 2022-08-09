August 9, 2022
NO ONE FLIES AEROFLOT:
Sanctions-Hit Russia Starts Stripping Aircraft for Parts - Reuters (Moscow Times, Aug. 9th, 2022)
Russia's 2030 aviation industry strategy envisions the "partial dismantling" of a portion of foreign-made aircraft to keep two-thirds of the country's fleet airworthy until 2025.At least one almost brand new Airbus A350 and the Russian-built Sukhoi Superjet 100 are grounded and being disassembled, Reuters cited one source as saying.Equipment from some of Aeroflot's Boeing 737s and Airbus A320s is also being taken to keep other planes airworthy.
Always fun when the Right/Left pretends it's a multi-polar world.
