YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:





A plan from Eversource to spend about $2 million helping to build out electric vehicle charging infrastructure in New Hampshire was approved by the Public Utilities Commission late Monday.





As more electric vehicles hit the road, many Granite Staters are hoping more public charging stations will pop up, too. But in addition to the plugs and wires that deliver power to an electric car, those stations could also require upgrading parts of the grid - things like poles, wires, substations, and transformers - to provide electricity service in a location that hasn't had it before, or to meet additional demand at that site.





That's mostly what Eversource's proposal - called a "make-ready plan" - will help with. The utility's funds will work in tandem with a pot of money from a Volkswagen legal settlement dedicated to building charging stations across the state, along with capital from the developers of charging stations.