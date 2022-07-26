July 26, 2022
THEY KNOW THEIR OWN:
Democrats boost right-wing challenger to GOP Trump foe (Lachlan Markay, 7/25/22, Axios)
National Democrats are spending hundreds of thousands of dollars to boost a far-right, Trump-endorsed conspiracy theorist in one of the most closely watched House races in the country -- further endangering one of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Trump.
Once you decide on Identitarianism it's just a choice of flavors.
