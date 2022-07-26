July 26, 2022
#TEAMNANCY:
Growing number in GOP back Pelosi on possible Taiwan trip (SEUNG MIN KIM and MATTHEW LEE, 7/26/22, AP)
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reported plans to travel to Taiwan have upended Washington's political divide, with a rift emerging with President Joe Biden over the visit to the self-governing island while prominent Republicans offer encouragement to a political opponent they normally scorn.Pelosi's supporters include a conservative Republican senator, at least two former Trump administration officials and the last speaker of the House to make the trip to Taiwan, also a Republican. They are urging Biden to back the trip even as China threatens a forceful response if she goes.
And she's not headed there to praise Xi's Uighur concentration camps and suppression of democracy in Hong Kong.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 26, 2022 12:00 AM