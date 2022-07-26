July 26, 2022

#TEAMNANCY:

Growing number in GOP back Pelosi on possible Taiwan trip (SEUNG MIN KIM and MATTHEW LEE, 7/26/22, AP) 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reported plans to travel to Taiwan have upended Washington's political divide, with a rift emerging with President Joe Biden over the visit to the self-governing island while prominent Republicans offer encouragement to a political opponent they normally scorn.

Pelosi's supporters include a conservative Republican senator, at least two former Trump administration officials and the last speaker of the House to make the trip to Taiwan, also a Republican. They are urging Biden to back the trip even as China threatens a forceful response if she goes.

And she's not headed there to praise Xi's Uighur concentration camps and suppression of democracy in Hong Kong.

