THERE'S A REASON THE SOUTH FEELS CONDESCENDED TO:

New Analysis Ranks New Hampshire's Public Schools in Top 10 ( Damien Fisher, 7/25/22, NH Journal)





New Hampshire public schools rank among the top 10 in the nation, according to the data analysts at Wallethub.





Using metrics like academic performance, safety, class size, funding, and instructor credentials, the analysis ranked the Granite State as having the nation's seventh-best school system.





Among New England states, known for high-performing schools, the Granite State ranked third, behind Massachusetts (1) and Connecticut (2). Vermont came in at 11, Maine at 12, and Rhode Island at 16.





New Hampshire tied for fourth when it came to having the highest median ACT scores, the standardized test that gauges English, mathematics, reading, and scientific reasoning skills and is used for many college admissions. New Hampshire also ranked fourth in best reading scores and third for student-teacher ratio.



Posted by Orrin Judd at July 26, 2022 12:00 AM

