A former Marine accused of being in a neo-Nazi group called "Rapekrieg" planned to attack a synagogue and had a New York police officer purchase an assault rifle for him, federal prosecutors allege. [...]





Rapekreig members who spoke to authorities said Belanger, during his time with the Marines, wrote the group's manifesto. The court document contained several excerpts of the Rapekrieg manifesto. The rambly racist screed described rape as "an extremely effective tool against our many foes." The court documents states that the group endorses "the rape of white women to increase the production of white children in furtherance of Raprekrieg's goal of creating a white ethno-state through accelerationist means." Another section talks about the necessity of killing Jewish children and urges members to prepare themselves to do this.