THANKS, CASSIDY:

The agency has already brought two top aides to Pence in front of a federal grand jury, a move that signals its probe has reached inside former President Donald Trump's White House and that investigators are looking at conduct directly related to Trump and his closest allies' efforts to overturn the 2020 election.





Hutchinson has cooperated extensively with the House select committee's investigation into the attack on the US Capitol, having sat for four closed-door depositions. She revealed how Trump and his inner circle were warned about the potential for violence on January 6, and how Trump wanted to join the throngs of his supporters at the Capitol.





Her testimony bolstered the narrative that the committee has been driving toward: That Trump incited and supported the insurrection as part of a desperate power grab to steal a second term, and that many of his top advisers thought his schemes were illegal.





The Justice Department has also reached out to other Trump White House officials regarding the Capitol attack, said Alyssa Farah Griffin, a former White House communications director during the Trump administration.