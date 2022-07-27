July 27, 2022
IN CASE YOU WONDERED WHY THE INTEGRALISTS LOVE HIM:
A senior adviser to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has resigned, saying comments the nationalist leader made at a recent rally were "openly racist."The controversial prime minister touched off a wave of criticism after a July 23 speech, delivered in neighboring Romania, in which he defended his vision of an "unmixed Hungarian race" as he criticized mixing with "non-Europeans."Zsuzsa Hegedus, a sociologist and longtime friend of Orban, said in a letter she could no longer tolerate being associated with someone who had taken "such a shameful position."
No one hates just Mexicans.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 27, 2022 12:00 AM