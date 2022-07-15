THE lEFT IS THE rIGHT:

Ruy Teixeira is one of Washington's most prominent left-leaning think-tank scholars, a fixture at the Center for American Progress since the liberal organization's founding in 2003. But as of August 1, he'll have a new professional home: The American Enterprise Institute, the longtime conservative redoubt that over the years has employed the likes of Newt Gingrich, Dinesh D'Souza, and Robert Bork.





Teixeira, whose role in the Beltway scrum often involved arguing against calls to move right on economic issues, insists his own policy views haven't changed -- but says the current cultural milieu of progressive organizations "sends me running screaming from the left."





"My perspective is, the single most important thing to focus on in the social system is the economic system," he tells me. "It's class." We're sitting in AEI's elegantly furnished library. Down the hall, there's a boisterous event celebrating the conservative intellectual Harvey Mansfield. William Kristol, clad in a suit, has just left the room. Teixeira's untucked shirt and sneakers aren't the only thing that seems out of place. "I'm just a social democrat, man. Trying to make the world a better place."





How Teixeira came to be talking about the essentiality of class politics while sitting a few feet from a stack of books by Lynne Cheney says a great deal about the state of the American left, where the 70-year-old researcher felt alienated -- and about the American right, where a once-dominant think tank that fell afoul of Trump die-hards has brought him aboard.





To hear Teixeira tell it, CAP, and the rest of Washington's institution-based left, stopped being a place where he could do the work he wanted. The reason, he says, is that the relentless focus on race, gender, and identity in historically liberal foundations and think tanks has made it hard to do work that looks at society through other prisms. It also makes people nervous about projects that could be accused of giving short shrift to anti-racism efforts.