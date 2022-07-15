COMPENSATE WITH TAXES:





Record-high gas prices might be in the rearview mirror for drivers, as prices at the pump have now fallen 30 days in a row amid a drop in crude oil (CL=F).





International oil prices dipped below $100 on Thursday to levels last seen before Russia invaded Ukraine, with Brent crude (BZ=F) -- the international benchmark -- down about 5% trading under $100 a barrel, the lowest level since February. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) also dipped Thursday to above $93 after trading above $95 Wednesday.