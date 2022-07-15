CAN'T BE CHRISTIAN AND IDENTITARIAN:





Without knowing this history, modern Baptists have been told a different story, especially about the meaning of religious liberty, a Baptist hallmark, Leonard explained. "Southern Baptists, and what we call independent Baptists, the Jerry Falwell crowd, have moved away from this sense of radical religious liberty based on the freedom of conscience toward Christian nationalism."





There are other voices telling a truer historical account of Baptists and religious liberty, including Baptist Joint Committee for Religious Liberty, which "has made opposition to Christian nationalism the primary work they have to do right now, because that Christian nationalism is so strong," he reported.





Teaching history in a Baptist church is important because of Baptist autonomy and the doctrine of the priesthood of all believers, he continued. "Rightly or wrongly, the great genius of the Baptists is that the people can be trusted to interpret Scripture or write correctly in the context of a believing community under the guidance of the Holy Spirit."





Baptists were some of the earliest advocates for religious liberty, Leonard said. "Not simply for different Christians groups, but for the atheist and the heretic, meaning they said, 'God alone is judge of conscience, and neither an established church, an official church or a state can dictate to conscience in terms of forcing people to be baptized.'"







