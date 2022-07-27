July 27, 2022
THANKS CASSIDY!:
DOJ investigating Trump in Jan. 6 investigation: Report (Cami Mondeaux, July 26, 2022, Washington Examiner)
The Department of Justice is investigating former President Donald Trump as part of its larger criminal inquiry into efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to a new report.Prosecutors have begun asking witnesses, including top aides to former Vice President Mike Pence, about conversations they had with Trump, his lawyers, and others in his inner circle, sources told the Washington Post.Over hours of interviews, witnesses have been asked questions about meetings Trump held in December 2020 and January 2021 to consider actions aimed at overturning the election, as well as the former president's pressure campaign on Pence to assist with that effort on Jan. 6, 2021.
