FIGHT INFLATION, CARBON, VLAD, MBS AND XI; TAX GAS:





However, despite holding the White House and narrowly controlling the House and Senate for nearly two years, Democrats are likely to walk into the midterm elections having barely budged tax policy in their direction. They implemented temporary tax breaks in their pandemic response law and might yet extend some other provisions later this year.





The big ideas meant to take on inequality and raise money for the party's climate and family-support agenda went nowhere--even though many tax increases are popular in polls and budget rules would let Democrats implement them without a single Republican vote.