DECARBONIZATION OF INDEPENDENCE:

This growth opportunity comes as Europe scrambles to rejigger its energy system in a bid to move away from Russian fuel.





On Tuesday the bloc agreed to voluntarily reduce gas consumption by 15%. The region has also pledged to ramp up its renewable energy infrastructure.





But in the meantime, fuel prices are surging. On Tuesday Dutch TTF natural gas futures jumped 19.8% to 211.70 euros per megawatt hour, the highest level since March.





That price is equivalent to about $63 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), according to Argus Media, which is how U.S. natural gas is priced.





To put the move in perspective, U.S. natural gas futures touched $9.75 per MMBtu on Tuesday, which was the highest level since 2008, but significantly below European prices.





Kothandaraman expects revenue from Europe to grow another 40% during the current quarter.





"We are aggressively expanding the team. We expect this momentum to continue," he said on the company's earnings call.



