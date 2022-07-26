OCCAM'S FIREARM:

After a long period of decline, the rate of homicides in the United States began increasing in 2014. That rise has been driven entirely by a rise in firearm homicides, which diverged from the trend in nonfirearm homicide in the late 2000s and starkly separated from it in 2014.





Firearm homicides reached a rate of 4.4 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. In that year, firearms use accounted for three of every four homicides--the highest ratio since systematic data on homicide mechanisms became available. The ratio has grown even larger since the end of the study period.