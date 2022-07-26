July 26, 2022
OCCAM'S FIREARM:
Rise in U.S. Firearm Homicides Disproportionately Affecting South-Central and Midwest States (Rosanna Smart, July 14, 2022, Rand)
After a long period of decline, the rate of homicides in the United States began increasing in 2014. That rise has been driven entirely by a rise in firearm homicides, which diverged from the trend in nonfirearm homicide in the late 2000s and starkly separated from it in 2014.Firearm homicides reached a rate of 4.4 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. In that year, firearms use accounted for three of every four homicides--the highest ratio since systematic data on homicide mechanisms became available. The ratio has grown even larger since the end of the study period.
It's just about guns.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 26, 2022 7:09 PM