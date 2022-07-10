SIMPLE ECONOMICS:

Australia's main scientific body and the country's energy market operator have again underlined the fact that "integrated" wind and solar - including the cost of storage and transmission - is still by far the cheapest source of new electricity generation in Australia.





The 2022 version of CSIRO's annual GenCost report also points to a rapid fall in the cost of hydrogen electrolysers, which will increase hopes that Australian can use its abundant and cheap wind and solar energy to become a global hydrogen and renewable superpower.





The latest GenCost report is important because it emphasises the point that wind and solar, including the cost of storage and transmission, is still by far the cheapest form of generation, even up to a 90 per cent share of total generation.