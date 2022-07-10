YOUR NEXT CAR WILL BE A VOLT:

The vehicle is lightweight, with an aerodynamic body and just three wheels. Those design decisions alone make it incredibly energy efficient, minimizing the frequency at which drivers need to charge the EV.





Some Aptera owners could get away with never plugging in, depending on the weather and season, thanks to the solar panels covering the car. If the vehicle is parked in the sun, the panels can provide 40 miles of range per day -- enough to meet most people's daily driving needs.





A highly efficient solar car is no good if no one can afford to buy it, though, so Aptera plans to sell its lowest range model (250 miles) for just $25,900 -- and to ensure it can hit that price point, the startup is bringing its efficiency-first mindset into the factory.