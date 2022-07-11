July 11, 2022
THERE ARE NO SAFE SEATS:
House GOP marches into deeper blue terrain as Dem prospects fade (ALLY MUTNICK and SARAH FERRIS, 07/11/2022, Politico)
Rep. Kim Schrier called it an "honor" to welcome President Joe Biden to suburban Seattle for a health care speech in April. Then, nearly three months later, the Washington Democrat used a TV ad to boast about "taking on" the Biden administration over gas prices.
This kind of pivot in a House battleground -- which Biden won by 7 points just two years ago -- isn't an anomaly. Recent GOP polling in roughly a dozen swing districts offers a bleak portrait of how President Joe Biden's anemic approval ratings are threatening to doom battle-tested swing-seat incumbents -- and nudge once-safe districts into the middle of the danger zone. [...]
NH is particularly prone to nearly every seat changing in wave elections and John Sununu is at the top of the ticket.For example, Biden is down 15 points in a pro-Democrat group's polling of a now-open Oregon seat he won by 9 points in 2020; down 16 points in GOP polling of Rep. Annie Kuster's (D-N.H.), which he won by 9 points; and down 17 points in a recent Republican survey of Rep. Angie Craig's (D-Minn.) seat, which he carried by 7 points four years ago. All three surveys were conducted in June.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 11, 2022 12:00 AM