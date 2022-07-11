July 11, 2022

THERE ARE NO SAFE SEATS:

House GOP marches into deeper blue terrain as Dem prospects fade (ALLY MUTNICK and SARAH FERRIS, 07/11/2022, Politico)

Rep. Kim Schrier called it an "honor" to welcome President Joe Biden to suburban Seattle for a health care speech in April. Then, nearly three months later, the Washington Democrat used a TV ad to boast about "taking on" the Biden administration over gas prices.

This kind of pivot in a House battleground -- which Biden won by 7 points just two years ago -- isn't an anomaly. Recent GOP polling in roughly a dozen swing districts offers a bleak portrait of how President Joe Biden's anemic approval ratings are threatening to doom battle-tested swing-seat incumbents -- and nudge once-safe districts into the middle of the danger zone. [...]

For example, Biden is down 15 points in a pro-Democrat group's polling of a now-open Oregon seat he won by 9 points in 2020; down 16 points in GOP polling of Rep. Annie Kuster's (D-N.H.), which he won by 9 points; and down 17 points in a recent Republican survey of Rep. Angie Craig's (D-Minn.) seat, which he carried by 7 points four years ago. All three surveys were conducted in June.

NH is particularly prone to nearly every seat changing in wave elections and John Sununu is at the top of the ticket.
Posted by at July 11, 2022 12:00 AM

  

« WHY SHOULD THE rIGHT HAVE ALL THE FUN...: | Main