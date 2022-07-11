THERE ARE NO SAFE SEATS:





For example, Biden is down 15 points in a pro-Democrat group's polling of a now-open Oregon seat he won by 9 points in 2020; down 16 points in GOP polling of Rep. Annie Kuster's (D-N.H.), which he won by 9 points; and down 17 points in a recent Republican survey of Rep. Angie Craig's (D-Minn.) seat, which he carried by 7 points four years ago. All three surveys were conducted in June.