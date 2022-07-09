July 9, 2022
JUST "CONCERNED PARENTS":
Oath Keeper members brought explosives to DC area around January 6 and had a 'death list,' prosecutors say (Hannah Rabinowitz and Holmes Lybrand, CNN)
The Justice Department has also secured at least seven cooperation agreements from members of the Oath Keepers, three of whom pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy. A number of the cooperators are named in the new filing and had close contacts with the Oath Keepers heading to trial.Among the new details in the government's allegations is a document with the words "DEATH LIST" that the government says it found in Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell's home through a search warrant in the weeks after January 6.The handwritten list included the name of a Georgia 2020 election official and their family member who, according to the new court filing, were both targets of "unfounded conspiracy theories that they were involved in voter fraud." [...]The government also alleges that at least three chapters of the Oath Keepers held training camps prior to January 6, 2021, focused on military tactics.Members from Florida held a training session on "unconventional warfare," while the North Carolina chapter held a training session focused on setting up "hasty ambushes," prosecutors say. Jessica Watkins, a leader of the Ohio chapter, stated "recruits" should attend "military-style basic" training class to be "fighting fit" by Inauguration Day.Prosecutors have previously said that the group set up a so-called quick reaction force, or QRF, outside of Washington, DC, stocked with firearms and a months' worth of food. But prosecutors now allege that at least one Oath Keeper transported explosives, including military ordinance grenades, to the QRF.
Posted by Orrin Judd at July 9, 2022 6:26 AM