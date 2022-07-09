JUST "CONCERNED PARENTS":

The Justice Department has also secured at least seven cooperation agreements from members of the Oath Keepers, three of whom pleaded guilty to seditious conspiracy. A number of the cooperators are named in the new filing and had close contacts with the Oath Keepers heading to trial.





Among the new details in the government's allegations is a document with the words "DEATH LIST" that the government says it found in Oath Keeper Thomas Caldwell's home through a search warrant in the weeks after January 6.





The handwritten list included the name of a Georgia 2020 election official and their family member who, according to the new court filing, were both targets of "unfounded conspiracy theories that they were involved in voter fraud." [...]





The government also alleges that at least three chapters of the Oath Keepers held training camps prior to January 6, 2021, focused on military tactics.





Members from Florida held a training session on "unconventional warfare," while the North Carolina chapter held a training session focused on setting up "hasty ambushes," prosecutors say. Jessica Watkins, a leader of the Ohio chapter, stated "recruits" should attend "military-style basic" training class to be "fighting fit" by Inauguration Day.





Prosecutors have previously said that the group set up a so-called quick reaction force, or QRF, outside of Washington, DC, stocked with firearms and a months' worth of food. But prosecutors now allege that at least one Oath Keeper transported explosives, including military ordinance grenades, to the QRF.