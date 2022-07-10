July 10, 2022

REPUBLICAN LEGISLATORS SHOULD CODIFY IT:

Texas woman given traffic ticket says unborn child counts as second passenger (Gloria Oladipo,  9 Jul 2022, The Guardian)

A pregnant woman in Texas told police that her unborn child counted as an additional passenger after being cited for driving alone in a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane, offering up a potentially clever defense for motorists navigating the legal landscape following the supreme court's striking down of nationwide abortion rights last month.

Amen.
