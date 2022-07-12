JUST ANOTHER REASON FOR THE rIGHT TO HATE THE FUTURE:

By pooling their resources and linking up infrastructure, Israel, Jordan and the Palestinian Authority could save billions on water and energy while potentially reducing their carbon footprint and warding off feared shortages, according to groundbreaking scientific modeling being carried out at Oxford University.





Simulations show that making Jordan a regional hub for solar and wind energy could bring the kingdom 2.4 times more investment in renewable energy infrastructure, compared with a business-as-usual scenario in which each jurisdiction goes it alone, Dr. Aman Majid of the Oxford Martin School told a small gathering of academics in Tel Aviv earlier this month.