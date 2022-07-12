THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

"A sitting president asking for civil war," Parscale said in texts to Katrina Pierson, a former Trump campaign official who was reportedly involved in organizing Trump's pre-riot rally.





Screenshots of the texts were displayed during the select committee's latest public hearing Tuesday afternoon, which focused largely on the involvement of domestic violent extremist groups in the Jan. 6 insurrection.





"This week I feel guilty for helping him win," Parscale wrote.





Pierson replied: "You did what you felt was right at the time and therefore it was right."





Parscale responded, "Yeah. But a woman is dead," adding with apparent shock, "Yeah. If I was trump and knew my rhetoric killed someone."





Pierson told him, "It wasn't the rhetoric."





But Parscale shot back: "Katrina. Yes it was."







