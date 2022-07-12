...AND CHEAPER...:

With the cost per megawatt of wind energy falling 56% in one decade, it may be time for Iceland to turn to wind energy as another green energy source, reports Frettablaðið. [...]





"According to basic research, conditions in Iceland seem particularly favorable and yield a high utilisation rate," says director of affairs at Samorka, Finnur Beck. "If the goal is to continue to produce electricity in the most efficient way for the Icelandic public and companies, it is not possible to ignore wind energy utilisation."





Energy companies across the country have a history of collaborating with municipalities and landowners on energy development projects and Finnur suggests continuing this trend provides a huge opportunity for potential wind energy.