July 27, 2022
THE RECEIPTS FOR THE NOOSE:
'Kind of wild/creative': emails shed light on Trump fake electors plan (Maggie Haberman and Luke Broadwater, 7/26/22, New York Times)
In emails reviewed by The New York Times and authenticated by people who had worked with the Trump campaign at the time, one lawyer involved in the detailed discussions repeatedly used the word "fake" to refer to the so-called electors, who were intended to provide Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's allies in Congress a rationale for derailing the congressional process of certifying the outcome. And lawyers working on the proposal made it clear they knew that the pro-Trump electors they were putting forward might not hold up to legal scrutiny."We would just be sending in 'fake' electoral votes to Pence so that 'someone' in Congress can make an objection when they start counting votes, and start arguing that the 'fake' votes should be counted," Jack Wilenchik, a Phoenix-based lawyer who helped organize the pro-Trump electors in Arizona, wrote in a Dec. 8, 2020, email to Boris Epshteyn, a strategic adviser for the Trump campaign.In a follow-up email, Wilenchik wrote that "'alternative' votes is probably a better term than 'fake' votes," adding a smiley face emoji.The emails provide new details of how a wing of the Trump campaign worked with outside lawyers and advisers to organize the elector plan and pursue a range of other options, often with little thought to their practicality. One email showed that many of Trump's top advisers were informed of problems naming Trump electors in Michigan -- a state he had lost -- because pandemic rules had closed the state Capitol building where the so-called electors had to gather.
