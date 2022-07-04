July 4, 2022
BETTER HURRY UP AND PILE BACK INTO MUTUAL FUNDS:
Falling Commodity Prices Raise Hopes That Inflation Has Peaked (Ryan Dezember, July 4, 2022, WSJ)
A slide in all manner of raw-materials prices--corn, wheat, copper and more--is stirring hopes that a significant source of inflationary pressure might be starting to ease. [...]Much of the climb in prices was due to supply constraints following pandemic lockdowns, weather events last year that reduced harvests and sapped fuel reserves, and war in Europe. Those pressures have eased, though supply shocks are still jolting prices.
