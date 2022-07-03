THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

More evidence is emerging in the House's Jan. 6 investigation that lends support to recent testimony that President Donald Trump wanted to join an angry mob that marched to the Capitol where they rioted, a committee member said Sunday.





"There will be way more information and stay tuned," said Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill.





The committee has been intensifying its yearlong investigation into the attack on Jan. 6, 2021, and Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the committee's vice chair, is making clear that criminal referrals to the Justice Department, including against Trump, could follow.





At least two more hearings are scheduled this month that aim to show how Trump illegally directed a violent mob toward the Capitol on Jan. 6, and then failed to take quick action to stop the attack once it began.