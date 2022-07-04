HER SACRED HONOR:

"I think it's a much graver constitutional threat if a president can engage in these kinds of activities, and the majority of the president's party looks away, or we as a country decide we're not actually going to take our constitutional obligations seriously," Cheney said.





Cheney went on to express grave concerns about the idea of Trump running as the GOP presidential nominee for a third time.





"I think there's no question, I mean, a man as dangerous as Donald Trump can absolutely never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again," Cheney said.





The Republican Party, she said, could not survive if Trump were its 2024 presidential nominee.





"Millions of people, millions of Republicans have been betrayed by Donald Trump. And that is a really painful thing for people to recognize and to admit, but it's absolutely the case," Cheney said. "And they've been betrayed by him, by the big lie, and by what he continues to do and say to tear apart our country and tear apart our party." [...]





"What kind of man knows that a mob is armed and sends the mob to attack the Capitol and further incites that mob when his own vice president is under threat? When the Congress is under threat?" Cheney said. "It's very chilling."





Trump and his allies have since sought to discredit Hutchinson, but Cheney said she was "absolutely confident" in the former White House aide's testimony. Hutchinson also testified last week that Trump was "irate" when he was told he would not be able to travel to the Capitol with his supporters after his speech on the Ellipse, and that she was told Trump lunged at his security detail in anger while inside the presidential limousine.





When asked if the committee had additional evidence to corroborate Hutchinson's testimony, Cheney said the committee had "significant evidence about a whole range of issues, including the president's intense anger" inside the presidential limo. Cheney pointedly suggested that anyone who was denying Hutchinson's version of events testify before the committee under oath as well.





"What Cassidy Hutchinson did was an unbelievable example of bravery and courage and patriotism in the face of real pressure," Cheney said.