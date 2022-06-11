WHAT A DIFFERENCE #BLM HAS MADE:

Black civil rights activists in April demanded that a Michigan prosecutor stand aside in the investigation of the police officer who killed Patrick Lyoya with a shot to the back of the head, claiming he was too cozy with local law enforcement.





Chris Becker's response: This is what I was elected to do.





Becker, a Republican, filed a second-degree murder charge Thursday against Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, whose fatal shot following a traffic stop on April 4 was recorded on a bystander's phone. The announcement was praised by critics who for weeks had said that Michigan's Democratic attorney general should take over.





"I was shocked, to be quite honest. I was absolutely shocked. I didn't expect that," said Cle Jackson, president of the Greater Grand Rapids NAACP, who previously had said that an unbiased investigation by Becker's office was not possible.





"We're thankful for Chris having that fortitude to bring the charge that we feel comfortable with. Now we'll have to continue to fight in the courts," Jackson said.