June 11, 2022
GOTTA SERVE SOMEBODY:
After feds contact DeSantis' press secretary, she registers as foreign agent for former Soviet republic (Zac Anderson, 6/09/22, USA Today)
Last month, the DOJ sued casino mogul Steve Wynn in an attempt to compel him to register as a foreign agent. Wynn, who contributed $100,000 to DeSantis' campaign, is accused by DOJ of acting as an unregistered foreign agent for China and lobbying former President Donald Trump on the country's behalf.
