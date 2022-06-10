June 10, 2022
OUR JACOBINS:
'Mike Pence Deserves It': Jan. 6 Panel Reveals Trump's Dark Desire (Jose Pagliery, Jun. 10, 2022, Daily Beast)
Less than 20 minutes into the hearing, ranking Republican on the panel--Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY)--revealed that, when then-President Donald Trump heard insurrectionists were calling to hang his vice president, Trump had an incredible reaction."Maybe our supporters have the right idea," Trump said, according to Cheney. "Mike Pence deserves it."
Donald's defense boils down to: "I'm not Robespierre, just Madame Defarge."
