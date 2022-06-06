THEY'RE CALLED ELITES FOR A REASON:

June 6, 2022
The Benefits of Marriage Shouldn't Only Be For Elites (W. Bradford Wilcox and Chris Bullivant, 6/06/22, IFS Studies)
In 1970, there was virtually no marriage divide in America. Whether rich or poor, middle class or working class, a clear majority of men and women were stably married.No more. A new report we published at the Social Capital Campaign spotlights a growing marriage divide that separates Americans by class and education. Of 18- to 55-year-olds, the share of those who are married from an upper-class background is 60 percent. However, this figure falls to 20% for the poor. (It is 40% for the working class.) Again, what is especially striking about this divide is that it was basically nonexistent in the 1970s.Today, whether you consider marriage to be a cultural construct, an expression of romantic love, or a union divinely ordained, it's still the case that most men and women in America wish to marry--and marry well. However, working-class and poor Americans are struggling to make good on this dream, with only the most educated and affluent among us having a good shot at dreams for a strong and stable family life.
