THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

"Our unified sovereignty has disintegrated twice in ancient times due to internal conflicts. The first break-up took place 80 years after its foundation, whereas the second one came about 77 years later. We are now living in the third era, and are approaching the 80-year mark. We are all facing a real test, and wondering to whether we will be able to preserve Israel," Bennett stated in the communique sent on the first anniversary of the establishment of the coalition government.