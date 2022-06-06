June 6, 2022
THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:
'Facing a real test': Bennett warns Israel on brink of collapse (MEMO, June 5, 2022)
"Our unified sovereignty has disintegrated twice in ancient times due to internal conflicts. The first break-up took place 80 years after its foundation, whereas the second one came about 77 years later. We are now living in the third era, and are approaching the 80-year mark. We are all facing a real test, and wondering to whether we will be able to preserve Israel," Bennett stated in the communique sent on the first anniversary of the establishment of the coalition government.
