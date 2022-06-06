June 6, 2022
IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:
ACT reaps dividend from 100 pct renewables as energy bills fall despite market chaos (Michael Mazengarb, 6 June 2022, Renew Economy)
Electricity users in the Australian Capital Territory will see average electricity costs fall by at least 1.25 per cent come 1 July, as the capital territory's extensive contracts for 100 per cent renewable electricity shield its consumers from the chaos rippling through Australia's energy markets.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 6, 2022 12:00 AM