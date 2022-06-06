June 6, 2022

IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

ACT reaps dividend from 100 pct renewables as energy bills fall despite market chaos (Michael Mazengarb, 6 June 2022, Renew Economy)

Electricity users in the Australian Capital Territory will see average electricity costs fall by at least 1.25 per cent come 1 July, as the capital territory's extensive contracts for 100 per cent renewable electricity shield its consumers from the chaos rippling through Australia's energy markets.

