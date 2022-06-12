THESE ARE THE SADDEST OF POSSIBLE WORDS:

Of course, the Proud Boys' links to white supremacy activism and violence has been well documented, even prior to the Jan. 6 insurrection. What has yet to be deeply examined is why far-right groups are attractive to Latinos like Tarrio. Why would a person from a marginalized, oppressed group identify with white supremacy ideology?





The go-to explanation is the "Hispanics are not a monolith" mantra, which, while accurate, also feels a tad superficial. Sure, my identity and political views as a Mexican American raised in Mexico but living in Boston for the past two decades are likely to be different from a second-generation Mexican American from McAllen, Texas, or a recently-arrived Venezuelan refugee in Miami. It's how some of the Proud Boys' appeal to Latinos in the Miami area has been explained: Cubans and Venezuelans' fear of communism and socialism made them turn to the Republican Party and, in some cases, drove them to become right-wing activists.





But to truly dig deep into the connection between white nationalism and Latinos, we must explore complex racial and ethnic dynamics within the Latinx community -- specifically, the insidious anti-Black bias.





Tanya Katerí Hernández, a professor of law at Fordham University School of Law, is the author of the upcoming book "Racial Innocence: Unmasking Latino Anti-Black Bias and the Struggle for Equality," in which she looks "at the ways Latinos espouse two things simultaneously," she said in an interview. "One, that [we] are not discriminatory, that we don't have racism, or at least not the way in which North Americans have racism. And that's because we are racially evolved and racially mixed. And so there is no white and there is no Black."





So the conventional thinking goes, "[Latinos] can't possibly harbor discrimination," she said. But "embedded within much of our language and much of our actions are a lot of anti-Black, prejudicial attitudes." Hernández's research touches on extremism and physical violence but also on the myriad ways Latinos are involved in acts of discrimination against Black people, such as in the real estate market or in the workplace.





While it may still be shocking for people to learn who the leader of the Proud Boys is -- a Latino who, as the Capitol attack unfolded, reportedly took credit for it, writing in an encrypted text, "Make no mistake. We did this" -- this isn't the first time that Latinos have been involved in a self-identified, self-professed white supremacist collective, according to Hernández. Other examples of Latinos linked to white nationalist groups: Juan Cadavid, originally from Colombia, took part in pro-Trump violent clashes in Southern California in 2017; Alex Michael Ramos, a Puerto Rican from Georgia who beat a Black man during the "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, also in 2017; and Nick Fuentes, the young white nationalist influencer of Mexican American descent.



