June 12, 2022
TIRED OF PORTLAND?:
US police arrest 31 men of white nationalist hate group for conspiracy to riot (Deutsche-Welle, 6/12/22)
They're just "concerned parents."The local resident who called the police told the dispatcher that it "looked like a little army was loading up into the vehicle" in the parking lot of a hotel, White said.Coeur d'Alene police pulled the truck over about 10 minutes after the call. Police found riot gear, a smoke grenade, shin guards, and an "operation plan" from the van, all of which made their intentions to riot clear, White said."They came to riot downtown," White said.The men came from at least 11 states, including Texas, Colorado and Virginia. Only one man was from Idaho, White explained.
