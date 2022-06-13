June 13, 2022
YEAH...BUT...HILLARY'S EMAILS!:
Head of US white supremacist group among those arrested near Idaho Pride parade (LINDSAY WHITEHURST and SAN METZ, 6/12/22, AP)
The 31 Patriot Front members were arrested with riot gear after a tipster reported seeing people loading up into a U-Haul like "a little army" at a hotel parking lot in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, police said.Among those booked into jail on misdemeanor charges of conspiracy to riot was Thomas Ryan Rousseau of Grapevine, Texas, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the 23-year-old who founded the group after the deadly "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. No attorney was immediately listed for him and phone numbers associated with him went unanswered Sunday.
