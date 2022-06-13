THE ONLY EXISTENTIAL THREAT IS INTERNAL:

The late Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin once warned that maintaining an occupation would lead to apartheid. In the early 1990s, I worked with Rabin to promote his vision of peace and security in my role as president of Israel Policy Forum. Rabin was a fierce warrior for Israel and the Jewish people. I don't believe he would have exploited antisemitism to counter critics of Israel, even the harshest among them. He would have challenged Israel's opponents on substance, having no patience for empty rhetoric.





Using accusations of antisemitism to stifle debate about Israel's policies is not only wrong but also short-sighted and dangerous. It diverts the debate away from the substance to whether something is -- or is not -- antisemitic. If we want to condemn opponents of Israeli policies for being antisemites, we should denounce Jordanian shopkeepers for displaying Mein Kampf in their windows and punish pro-Palestinian assaults on Jews in the U.S. as hate crimes.





Misguided accusations of antisemitism also distract from addressing actual instances of anti-Jewish bigotry. The security guard at the entrance to my synagogue is not there to protect congregants against those who want to boycott Israel. He is there to prevent another Pittsburgh, or Poway, or Colleyville. Antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in 2021 rose by 60% from the previous year, and when every perceived slight is labeled antisemitic, I believe it dilutes the very real and pressing need to better protect American Jews.



