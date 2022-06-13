June 13, 2022
REPUBLICAN GOVERNANCE:
GOP governor says Trump is 'politically, morally responsible' for Jan. 6 (Brad Dress, Jun. 12th, 2022, The Hill)
"Trump is politically, morally responsible for much of what has happened, but in terms of criminal liability, I think the committee has a long way to go to establish that," the governor said of the House select panel investigating Jan. 6. [...]The Arkansas governor said Jan. 6 was a "costly error" for democracy and called for the Republican Party to try and understand what happened that day and learn from it."Republicans need to do a lot of soul searching as to what is the right thing here and what is the right thing for our democracy in the future," Hutchinson said, "and not simply adhere to the basic instincts of some of our base."
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 13, 2022 12:00 AM