June 13, 2022
NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:
Fox Hosts Insist Their Anti-Semitic Attacks On Soros Aren't Anti-Semitic (Cydney Hargis, June 13 | 2022, National Memo)
Fox News has a well-established history of using thinly-veiled antisemitic attacks against Soros' political and philanthropic efforts, including an ominous warning just days ago that he is "seeking to take down America from within."These lines of attack are derived from a centuries-old conspiracy theory that a cabal of Jews is controlling the government and the media for nefarious purposes. Most recently, it has become a favorite of white nationalists and was mentioned as an inspiration by several mass shooters. In 2018, Soros was one of several people who were targeted by a Trump supporter who mailed pipe bombs to individuals and organizations perceived to be opponents of the then-president
