THE JACOBIN RIGHT:

"I certainly think the president is guilty of knowing what he did, seditious conspiracy, being involved in ... pressuring the [justice department], vice-president [Mike Pence], et cetera," Kinzinger said. "Obviously, you know, we're not a criminal charges committee, so I want to be careful in specifically using that language, but I think what we're presenting before the American people certainly would rise to a level of criminal involvement by a president."





Kinzinger also said that Trump's actions, as portrayed by the committee, show he "definitely" failed to maintain his oath to uphold the US constitution.





"The oath has to matter here," Kinzinger said. "Your personal demand to stand for the constitution has to matter."





Just three days earlier, the third of six scheduled hearings by the committee examining the Capitol attack saw a former attorney to Pence recount how Trump unsuccessfully helped pressure Pence into unlawfully blocking the congressional certification of Biden's win on the day of the riots.





One of the prongs of that plan involved sending fake pro-Trump electors from states that Biden to substitute electors pledged to Biden, which the justice department has been investigating for months now. Another prong, broadly, centered on Trump's relentless but baseless claims that electoral fraudsters had stolen the race from him, even as his attorney general, William Barr, dismissed that argument as complete "bullshit".



