June 19, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
6 in 10 Americans say Trump should be charged for Jan. 6 riot: POLL (Meredith Deliso, June 19, 2022, ABC News)
With the first full week of hearings for the House select committee's investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol now complete, nearly 6 in 10 Americans believe former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in the incident, a new ABC News/Ipsos poll finds.Six in 10 Americans also believe the committee is conducting a fair and impartial investigation, according to the poll.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 19, 2022 3:13 PM