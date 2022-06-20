June 20, 2022
A RECOGNITION THAT NON-RENEWABLES ARE PUNISHMENT:
Israel excludes Arab communities from solar energy project (MEMO, June 20, 2022)
The Israeli authorities have excluded Arab communities in the country from a pilot solar energy project that will serve as a model for its solar energy industry, Haaretz revealed on Sunday. This could have the effect of excluding Arab Israelis from having access to solar energy "for years," said the newspaper, due to a change in the conditions imposed by Israel's Land Authority on the project that makes it accessible only in Jewish communities."The discriminatory criterion in the voltaic energy project is a climatic injustice," Haaretz reported Joseph Abramovich, a solar energy pioneer in Israel and Africa, as saying. Abramovich is a promoter of Project Wadi Attir, a Bedouin solar energy initiative in the Negev Desert. Bids have been invited "only for land owned by Jews," he noted.
June 20, 2022