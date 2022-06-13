ONLY SPEAK OF CHICAGO...:

The GOP, an 83 percent white party, has found the villain behind its own failure to seriously grapple with gun violence.





The bad guys are Blacks and Latinos.





Say what? Let's listen.





It was "two black racists [who] killed eight police officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge" in 2016, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), said at a Senate hearing last week.





Here's Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), also trying to dilute ties between gun violence and white supremacists, identifying a New York gunman who shot at people in a subway as a "Black supremacist."





Here's Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), at the same hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee. He identified an Asian woman and a Black man as the villains who threw "a Molotov cocktail into a police vehicle during the antifa riots."





The Washington Post's Dana Milbank picked up on those senators' comments in a column last week. And they're part of a larger pattern.





From Arizona, here is GOP Senate candidate, Blake Masters. He said the real gun problem is coming from "people in Chicago, in St. Louis, shooting each other. Very often, you know, Black people, frankly."



