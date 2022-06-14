ORANGE IS THE NEW ORANGE:

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said on Sunday that the evidence of former President Trump being responsible for the Jan 6, 2021 attack at the U.S. Capitol is "very powerful."





"The evidence is very powerful that Donald Trump ... began telling this big lie even before the elections, that he was saying that any ballots counted after Election Day were going to be inherently suspect," Schiff told moderator Martha Raddatz on ABC's "This Week."





"That lie continued after the election and ultimately led to this mob assembling and attacking the Capitol," he added.





Schiff also said that there is enough evidence that links Trump with white nationalist groups before the riot, adding that the connection will be a clear focus of their investigation.