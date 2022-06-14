AT LEAST SHE KNOWS SHE'S SUSCEPTIBLE:

In the 1980s, Virginia "Ginni" Thomas had a moment of clarity: She realized she had fallen in with a group she considered "a cult" and sought to be "deprogrammed" from it, she said in decades-old remarks obtained by NBC News.





Thomas' involvement with Lifespring, an organization advertising training seminars purporting to help participants unlock almost superhuman potential, left her wondering what it was about herself that allowed her to be drawn in.