WHEN SOMEONE TELLS YOU THEY ARE RACIST SCUM, BELIEVE THEM:

An unofficial challenge coin memorializing the treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio, Texas, last summer, is circulating among border patrol officers. A controversial moment captured last fall on the U.S. southern border of an officer on horseback in Del Rio, Texas, has been memorialized on "a challenge coin" that is circulating among border patrol officers.[...]





The unofficial coin, a token of memorabilia, embraces some of the most controversial elements of the scandal, where video footage appeared to show white border agents using their reins as whips against Black migrants.