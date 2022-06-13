SO DEMANDING:

They often say that the cure for high prices is high prices.





The idea is that when the price for something goes up by too much, fewer people will be willing or able to pay for it. And so demand comes down, and in turn the price comes down.





But while inflation has indeed been running hot, the problem -- ironically -- is that consumers and businesses are in unusually strong financial positions. And while this may prevent any economic slowdown from becoming economic calamity, it's also a curse in that it has enabled consumers and businesses to pay the higher prices.



